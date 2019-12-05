Thunder's Deonte Burton: Scoreless in eight minutes
Burton had zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist in eight minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 loss to the Pacers.
Burton made his 11th appearance of the season but was held scoreless for the third time. Terrance Ferguson and Abdel Nader continue to eat up the bulk of minutes along the wing while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder have the guard minutes on lock, but the Thunder's wing rotation is weak and desperately waiting for someone to step up. Still, Burton hasn't provided much reason to believe he's about to break out.
