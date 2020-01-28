Burton compiled 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 107-97 loss to the Mavericks.

Burton saw a season high minute total while reaching double figures in scoring for the first time since Nov. 12. Chris Paul (personal), Terrance Ferguson (personal) and Abdel Nader (ankle) were all sidelined for this one, and unless Burton starts earning more consistent playing time he can be left on waiver wires.