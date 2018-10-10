Thunder's Deonte Burton: Scores 16 points Tuesday
Burton totaled 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals, and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 preseason victory over the Bucks.
Burton played well off the bench in Tuesday's overtime victory, finishing with 16 points to go with a combined four defensive stats. After being named MVP of the Korean league last season, Burton signed a two-way deal with the Thunder prior to this year's summer league. Night's like this are going to be few and far between for Burton and his fantasy value is basically non-existent at this stage.
