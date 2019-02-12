Burton tallied 18 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), and three blocks in 26 minutes during Monday's 120-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Burton came out of nowhere to score a career-high 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Jerami Grant (ankle) and Dennis Schroder (personal) were both out for this one which afforded Burton additional playing time. We would need to see a lot more of this before taking a look and the production can be viewed as more of an anomaly.