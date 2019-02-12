Thunder's Deonte Burton: Scores career-high 18 points Monday
Burton tallied 18 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), and three blocks in 26 minutes during Monday's 120-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Burton came out of nowhere to score a career-high 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Jerami Grant (ankle) and Dennis Schroder (personal) were both out for this one which afforded Burton additional playing time. We would need to see a lot more of this before taking a look and the production can be viewed as more of an anomaly.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...