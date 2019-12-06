Thunder's Deonte Burton: Suspended one game
Burton has been suspended as a result of conduct detrimental to the team for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
The specifics of the suspension weren't made immediately available. His absence shouldn't affect the Thunder's rotation too much, as he's seeing just 9.8 minutes per game across the past five contests.
More News
-
Thunder's Deonte Burton: Scoreless in eight minutes•
-
Thunder's Deonte Burton: Leads bench in blowout loss•
-
Thunder's Deonte Burton: Not a factor thus far in 2019-20•
-
Thunder's Deonte Burton: Grabs three boards in Monday's loss•
-
Thunder's Deonte Burton: Converted to NBA deal•
-
Thunder's Deonte Burton: Scores career-high 18 points Monday•
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...