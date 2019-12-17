Thunder's Deonte Burton: Third-straight double-double
Burton collected 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 12 rebounds, five assists and one block across 36 minutes during Saturday's 99-78 G League loss to Rio Grande Valley.
Burton's 12 points registered as his season-low in the G League, though his 12 boards marked a season high. Adding five assists and a block, Burton posted yet another productive fantasy performance in his sixth G League game for the Blue.
