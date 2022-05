Favors (back) opted into his $10.2 million player option for the 2022-23 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Favors missed the final 17 games of the 2021-22 campaign due to a back issue, but the veteran is expected to be healthy by the start of next season. He averaged career lows in points (5.3) and rebounds (4.7) while playing 16.7 minutes per game across 39 appearances during his first year with the Thunder and will likely garner a similar backup role during the 2022-23 campaign.