The Thunder traded Favors, along with Theo Maledon, Ty Jerome, Maurice Harkless and a 2025 second-round pick to the Rockets in exchange for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Favors is set to join Houston after playing with the Thunder for just one season, where he averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds over 16.7 minutes per game. The Rockets dealt Christian Wood to the Mavericks over the offseason, likely indicating that Alperen Sengun will be the starting center for Houston. The veteran center figures to see a depth role behind Alperen Sengun this upcoming season.