Favors closed with just six points (3-6 FG), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 loss to Philadelphia.

Favors moved back into the starting lineup, simply to match the size on the other end of the court. Despite the starting tag, Favors saw just 19 minutes of playing time and did very little to convince us he can be a viable fantasy asset this season. His role appears as though it could fluctuate from one night to the next and there is no definable reason to be targeting him outside of deeper formats.