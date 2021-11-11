Favors ended with nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 victory over New Orleans.

Favors continues to shift in and out of the starting lineup, making him a very hard player to trust in fantasy. When given ample playing time, he has shown he can still be a 12-team contributor. Unfortunately, this trend seems likely to stick and so he should really be viewed as just a streaming option.