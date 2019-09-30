Thunder's DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell: Joins OKC for camp
Akoon-Purcell signed a contract with the Thunder on Monday, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Akoon-Purcell's addition was confirmed when the Thunder unveiled its 19-man training camp roster. The particulars of Akoon-Purcell's contract aren't known, but he's likely just attending camp on an Exhibit 10 deal. He could report to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue once the Thunder likely waive him before the start of the regular season.
