Thunder's Devon Hall: Headed to Oklahoma City

Hall was selected by the Thunder in the second round of Thursday's draft.

Hall joins the Thunder after four seasons with Virginia. He started every game for the team the last two seasons, putting up 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game during his senior campaign. He's a 43 percent three point shooter and a quality defender who could carve out a roll for himself early on with Oklahoma City. The team has several shooting guards however, which could make it difficult for Hall to see many minutes this coming season.