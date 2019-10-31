Thunder's Devon Hall: Inactive thus far in 2019-20
Hall hasn't been part of the rotation through four regular season games in 2019-20.
Hall is yet to make his regular season NBA debut despite being drafted back in 2018 (53rd overall). He remains on a two-way deal and will probably have to prove himself in the G League before getting a chance with the Thunder, this after averaging 6.0 points (50.0 FG, 36.4 3Pt, 100.0 FT), 1.3 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in 11.5 minutes through four preseason appearances.
