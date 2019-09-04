Hall agreed to a two-way contract with the Thunder on Wednesday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Hall was the 53rd pick of the 2018 Draft, and he played in 10 games for the Thunder's G League affiliate last season. There, he averaged 7.3 points on 6.7 shots, 1.6 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 21.1 minutes. In signing a two-way deal, he'll likely spend the majority of the upcoming season in the G League once more.