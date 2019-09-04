Thunder's Devon Hall: Signs two-way deal with Thunder
Hall agreed to a two-way contract with the Thunder on Wednesday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Hall was the 53rd pick of the 2018 Draft, and he played in 10 games for the Thunder's G League affiliate last season. There, he averaged 7.3 points on 6.7 shots, 1.6 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 21.1 minutes. In signing a two-way deal, he'll likely spend the majority of the upcoming season in the G League once more.
More News
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...