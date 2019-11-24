Hall tallied two points (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes during Saturday's G League contest against Texas.

Hall failed to hit a shot from the field, finding his only bucket on the charity stripe. His seven boards and five assists helped salvage his stat line, but Hall's minus-21 net rating was indicative of his failure to contribute in a positive fashion in this one.