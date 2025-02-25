The Thunder assigned Jones to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

As the Thunder head out on a three-game road trip, the team has sent Jones to the G League to receive some additional reps. The rookie first-rounder has logged just 9.0 minutes per game over 36 appearances with the parent club in 2024-25. However, Jones has played 32.9 minutes per contest across 17 games with the Blue, so he'll have a clearer path to playing time for however long he stays in the G League.