Thunder's Dillon Jones: Headed back to G League
RotoWire Staff
The Thunder assigned Jones to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Dieng didn't log any minutes during Friday's game versus the Knicks. However, he will be available for Saturday's G League matchup with the Texas Legends.
