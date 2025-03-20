Jones closed with 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 133-100 win over the 76ers.

The Thunder rested multiple players Wednesday, allowing Jones to make his first career start. Oklahoma City has run away with the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, so this likely won't be Jones' last big opportunity to see extended minutes. Fantasy managers will probably want to look elsewhere for value when the Thunder are at full strength, however.