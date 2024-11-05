The Thunder recalled Jones from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.
Jones joined the Blue for practice Tuesday and was quickly recalled. He's unlikely to be a consistent part of the rotation for the Thunder going forward.
More News
-
Thunder's Dillon Jones: Back to NBA•
-
Thunder's Dillon Jones: Grabs 10 rebounds in win•
-
Thunder's Dillon Jones: Shines in win Thursday•
-
Thunder's Dillon Jones: Solid all-around outing Monday•
-
Thunder's Dillon Jones: Done for Summer League•
-
Thunder's Dillon Jones: Selected No. 26, traded to OKC•