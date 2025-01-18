site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Thunder's Dillon Jones: Returns to parent club
RotoWire Staff
The Thunder recalled Jones from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday.
Jones will return to the NBA after a brief stint in the G League. Jones is averaging 2.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.1 minutes across his 26 appearances for the Thunder this season.
