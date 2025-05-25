Jones provided 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 10 minutes during Saturday's 143-101 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Jones tallied double-digit scoring for just the fourth time in his career, playing almost the entire fourth quarter as the Thunder handed the Timberwolves a comfortable victory. This one was basically over at halftime, with Oklahoma City offering very little in the way of resistance. Jones has been used sparingly thus far during the postseason, appearing only when the game gets out of hand.