Thunder's Donte Grantham: Joins Thunder for training camp
Grantham (knee) signed a training camp contract with the Thunder, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Grantham is coming off a four-year collegiate career with Clemson and finished his senior campaign averaging 14.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 31.8 minutes. However, his season was cut short due to a torn ACL in January, which limited him to just 19 games. As a result of his rehab, Grantham was also unable to participate in any summer league action in July, so the Thunder are likely just trying to get an in depth look at the 6-foot-8 forward. He'll head to training camp in Oklahoma City, but remains a long shot to make the final roster.
