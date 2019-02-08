Thunder's Donte Grantham: Makes NBA debut
Grantham played two minutes and contributed zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in Thursday's 117-95 win over the Grizzlies.
The Thunder stood pat at the trade deadline, but the absences of wings Alex Abrines (personal) and Andre Roberson (kneecap) were enough for the team to keep Grantham active for the contest. The Clemson product made his NBA debut in garbage time and could be headed back to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue if Abrines is cleared to play in the Thunder's next game Saturday in Houston.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...