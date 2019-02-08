Grantham played two minutes and contributed zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in Thursday's 117-95 win over the Grizzlies.

The Thunder stood pat at the trade deadline, but the absences of wings Alex Abrines (personal) and Andre Roberson (kneecap) were enough for the team to keep Grantham active for the contest. The Clemson product made his NBA debut in garbage time and could be headed back to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue if Abrines is cleared to play in the Thunder's next game Saturday in Houston.