Grantham will sign a two-way contract with the Thunder, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Grantham has been spending time with the Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, this season. In nine appearances, he's averaged 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 26.4 minutes. Notably, he's hit 2.4 threes per contest at a 40.0 percent clip.