Thunder's Enes Kanter: Sent to Knicks in trade for Carmelo Anthony

Kanter was sent to the Knicks alongside Doug McDermott in a trade for Carmelo Anthony on Saturday, Adrian Wojnawrowski of ESPN reports.

With this trade to the Knicks, Kanter has the potential to become the starting center, competing with Willy Hernangomez and Joakim Noah. He could also see some time at power forward, backing up Kristaps Porzingis. In his final season with the Thunder, Kanter averaged 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game across 72 games.