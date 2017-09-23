Thunder's Enes Kanter: Sent to Knicks in trade for Carmelo Anthony
Kanter was sent to the Knicks alongside Doug McDermott in a trade for Carmelo Anthony on Saturday, Adrian Wojnawrowski of ESPN reports.
With this trade to the Knicks, Kanter has the potential to become the starting center, competing with Willy Hernangomez and Joakim Noah. He could also see some time at power forward, backing up Kristaps Porzingis. In his final season with the Thunder, Kanter averaged 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game across 72 games.
More News
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Scores 17 points off bench on Friday•
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Records double-double off the bench Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Scores 23 off bench Sunday•
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Goes for game-high 24 points in 20 minutes•
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Records double-double Thursday vs. Spurs•
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Records double-double off bench Sunday•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...