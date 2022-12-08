Omoruyi ended Wednesday's 123-102 loss to the Grizzlies with 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and four steals over 24 minutes.

Omoruyi played 24 minutes off the bench on Wednesday, his second-highest minutes total of the season, and scored in double figures for only the third time in nine games. He shot a solid 5-of-11 from the field in the contest but was only able to connect on one of five attempts from beyond the arc. The Thunder forward also recorded season highs in both steals (4) and rebounds (5).