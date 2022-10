Omoruyi (toe) is available to play in Monday's preseason game against Denver, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Omoruyi signed a two-way deal with the Thunder back in July, and it's a positive sign that he's been cleared to play after undergoing a toe procedure in December of 2021, a surgery that was expected to sideline him for 4-to-6 months. He appears to be back at full strength and will compete for a bench role with his new squad.