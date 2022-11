Omoruyi finished with 27 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT) four rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 124-102 win against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Omoruyi was one of the key factors for the Blue's victory by leading the team in scoring while also being active in the passing lanes with two steals. Expect Omoruyi to continue to put up similar numbers as one of the main offensive weapons for Oklahoma City.