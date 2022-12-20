Omoruyi isn't starting Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Omoruyi drew a rare start Saturday against the Grizzlies, but he'll return to his usual role Monday night. He's averaged 5.2 points, 2.5 boards and 15.3 minutes in his last six games coming off the bench.
