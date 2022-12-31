Omoruyi did not suit up for the Blue's Thursday night matchup against the Austin Spurs.
Even though Omoruyi was listed as healthy, he did not have the chance to get in the game against Austin, which is surprising since he's averaging 13.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over 24.6 minutes per night. His next opportunity to play will be Jan. 3.
