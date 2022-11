Omoruyi finished with 26 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and four rebounds in 30 minutes during Friday's 134-125 win against the G-league Ignite.

Since Omoruyi is on a two-way deal, the Thunder want to preserve him for those games so he decided to suit up for Oklahoma City Blue's season opener, and he showed out. Even though he was inefficient from the field, he did a good job stretching the floor and acting as a paint presence.