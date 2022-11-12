Omoruyi chipped in 22 points (8-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 132-113 win over the Raptors.

Omoruyi had only logged five games at the NBA level prior to this contest, and while he was coming off a 27-point output at the G Level, it's a completely different thing to surpass the 20-point mark in an NBA game. He's not expected t gain a bigger role out of nowhere, though, and all signs point to this game being an outlier rather the norm going forward.