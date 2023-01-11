Omoruyi is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus Miami. Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Omuruyi will replace Kenrich Williams in the starting lineup Tuesday. He will make just the second start of the season.
