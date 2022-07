Omoruyi (toe) and the Thunder agreed on a two-way contract Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Omoruyi spent early last season with the Mavericks on a two-way deal, but he was waived in December after suffering a toe injury that required surgery. In his eight G League appearances, he averaged 15.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 25.3 minutes.