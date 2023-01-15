Omoruyi has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets due to lower back soreness, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Omoruyi wasn't on Oklahoma City's initial injury report Sunday, but he was ruled out less than an hour before tipoff. His absence shouldn't significantly impact the Thunder's rotation.
