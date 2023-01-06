Omoruyi was recalled from the G League and is available for Friday's game against the Wizards, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

With the Thunder missing various frontcourt players, Omoruyi is a strong candidate to join the rotation after being called up. In his 17 NBA appearances, he's averaged 5.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 11.6 minutes.

