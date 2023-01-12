Omoruyi will return to the bench for Thursday's game versus the 76ers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Omoruyi drew a spot start Tuesday against the Heat with Jaylin Williams (ankle) sitting out another game, but he returns to the second unit with Williams back in the fold Thursday. Omoruyi doesn't figure to see nearly as much action Thursday as a result.
