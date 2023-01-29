Omoruyi finished with 25 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Friday's 125-123 win over the Iowa Wolves.

Omoruyi showcased his full offensive arsenal against Iowa, finishing as the leading scorer while also hauling in a team-high eight rebounds. However, he was careless with the basketball, leading the team in turnovers.