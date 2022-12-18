Omoruyi will join the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Memphis, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Omoruyi is coming off of arguably his best game of the season, logging 14 points, five rebounds and three steals across 21 minutes. His efforts were enough to earn a starting role in the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) and Josh Giddey (illness). Omoruyi is worth a look as a streamer and daily option Saturday.