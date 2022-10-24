Omoruyi chipped in 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes during Sunday's 116-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Omoruyi made the most of his opportunities in Sunday's matchup, shooting over 70 percent from the field while also contributing on the glass. The Oregon product logged 15 minutes in his squad's season opener Wednesday against the Timberwolves, but his playing time dropped to just three minutes Saturday at Denver. It appears as though the coaching staff is still figuring out how Omoruyi fits into the team's rotation, though he could certainly earn more minutes quickly with consistent performances like this.