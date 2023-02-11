Omoruyi will have his two-way deal converted into a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Omoruyi isn't guaranteed rotation minutes with the Thunder, and so far this season he has averaged just 12.2 minutes across 21 appearances.
