Omoruyi chipped in 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three steals over 21 minutes during Friday's 112-110 loss to Minnesota.

Omoruyi stepped up in the loss, eclipsing 20 minutes for just the third time this season. The Thunder were without a number of regular frontcourt pieces, affording Omoruyi a chance to flaunt his wares. While his playing time has been sporadic thus far, he has certainly made the most of his limited time on the floor. He isn't a player to target in standard formats but is at least worth keeping an eye on should he be able to carve out a larger role, at least in the short term.