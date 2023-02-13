Omoruyi has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain.

Omoruyi appeared in two of the Thunder's last three matchups and averaged 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.0 minutes per game during that time. He'll miss at least one game due to his ankle issue, and his final chance to play before the All-Star break will be Wednesday against Houston.