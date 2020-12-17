Jackson registered 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist over 20 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 124-103 preseason loss against the Bulls.

Jackson came out of nowhere to pace the Thunder offensively in this game, though he's not expected to produce at this rate in the regular season. It remains to be seen just how much of a role he'll have moving forward, but all signs point towards him being a depth piece on the bench -- thus resulting in very few minutes. He averaged a solid 8.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.2 minutes as a rookie, but those numbers plummeted in his sophomore year and only posted 6.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in 2019-20.