Jackson has signed a contract with the Thunder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The 22-year-old athletic guard hasn't seen much of a role during his first two seasons in the league, though as a rookie, he averaged a solid 8.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.2 minutes. In joining OKC, he should have an opportunity to see minutes on a rebuilding squad -- a chance he wouldn't have gotten had he stayed in New Orleans. However, it's extremely unlikely that he'll be relevant in fantasy.
