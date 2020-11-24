Jackson has signed a contract with the Thunder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 22-year-old athletic guard hasn't seen much of a role during his first two seasons in the league, though as a rookie, he averaged a solid 8.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.2 minutes. In joining OKC, he should have an opportunity to see minutes on a rebuilding squad -- a chance he wouldn't have gotten had he stayed in New Orleans. However, it's extremely unlikely that he'll be relevant in fantasy.