Deck is scheduled to arrive in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, when he'll complete a seven-day quarantine and go through daily COVID-19 testing before being available to play for the Thunder, Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops.net reports.

Deck agreed to terms with the Thunder on a contract nearly two weeks ago, but because of the stricter traveling restrictions in the era of COVID-19, he wasn't able to schedule a flight from Europe to the United States until Wednesday. Because he'll have begin a quarantine period upon arriving in Oklahoma City, he won't be eligible to make his Thunder debut until at least April 29 versus the Pelicans. Though he likely won't capture a large role right away for Oklahoma City, Deck will at least get a look down the stretch as the rebuilding Thunder gauge whether he fits with the team's rebuilding plan.