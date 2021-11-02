Deck (heel) isn't available for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Deck has appeared in three contests this season, but he's logged only 19 total minutes over that stretch. Even when he returns to health, he shouldn't be much of a factor within Oklahoma City's rotation.
