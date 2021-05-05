Deck posted 16 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 16 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss against the Kings.

Deck has only played four games but has seen his scoring figures improve in each contest -- he surpassed the 15-point plateau for the first time Tuesday. He's only averaging 9.3 points per game off the bench in four outings, but he could be an intriguing waiver addition in deep formats if he keeps seeing an increase in his role moving forward.