Deck signed a four-year, $14.5M deal with the Thunder on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Deck's deal with Oklahoma City was announced last week, but the details of the contract were announced Monday. It's somewhat surprising to see the 26-year-old receive a four-year deal considering he has yet to play an NBA game. Of late, Deck has played with Real Madrid in the EuroLeague and also with Argentina's national team. It's unclear when he will be available to debut with Oklahoma City.