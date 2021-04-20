site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Thunder's Gabriel Deck: Still out Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Deck (not with team) is out Wednesday against the Pacers.
Deck has yet to join the Thunder, and it's not clear when he'll be able to debut. His next chance to do so is Friday against the Wizards.
